Pippen will undergo a procedure for a left big toe injury and will be re-evaluated in 12 weeks, ESPN's Shams Charania reported Saturday.

Memphis' awful injury luck continues. Based on this timetable, the earliest possible return for Pippen will be around Jan. 11 against the Nets. Pippen was projected to be the third-string point guard behind Ja Morant (ankle) and Ty Jerome (calf) to open the season, opening the door for Cam Spencer or Javon Small to step up.