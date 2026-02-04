Grizzlies' Scotty Pippen: Unlikely to go Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pippen (toe) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against Sacramento.
This is the first time this season that Pippen has been upgraded to doubtful ahead of a game, so there's reason to believe he's nearing a return to action. While there's a good chance he'll be ruled out prior to Wednesday's matchup, his status will be worth keeping an eye moving forward.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Scotty Pippen: Out against Timberwolves•
-
Grizzlies' Scotty Pippen: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Scotty Pippen: Recalled to NBA•
-
Grizzlies' Scotty Pippen: Practicing in G League•
-
Grizzlies' Scotty Pippen: Out at least four more weeks•
-
Grizzlies' Scotty Pippen: Likely out three months•