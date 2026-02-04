default-cbs-image
Pippen (toe) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against Sacramento.

This is the first time this season that Pippen has been upgraded to doubtful ahead of a game, so there's reason to believe he's nearing a return to action. While there's a good chance he'll be ruled out prior to Wednesday's matchup, his status will be worth keeping an eye moving forward.

