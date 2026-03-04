Grizzlies' Scotty Pippen: Unlikely to play Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pippen (toe) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against Portland.
The Grizzlies are expected to hold Pippen out of action for toe injury management. In his likely absence, Javon Small and Cam Spencer are in line to share the minutes at point guard Wednesday.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Scotty Pippen: Pops for 15 in Friday's start•
-
Grizzlies' Scotty Pippen: Back in starting five•
-
Grizzlies' Scotty Pippen: Moves back to bench•
-
Grizzlies' Scotty Pippen: Slated to start Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Scotty Pippen: Ejected in loss to Miami•
-
Grizzlies' Scotty Pippen: Off injury report•