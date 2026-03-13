Pippen will miss the remainder of the 2025-26 season after undergoing a sesamoidectomy to address ongoing discomfort in his right big toe, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports Friday.

Pippen had no return timetable after his initial injury diagnosis, and the Grizzlies have no incentive to rush him back, so shutting him down isn't surprising. It's unclear what Pippen's offseason will look like, but he should be back to full strength by training camp next season. He missed the beginning of the campaign after undergoing surgery on his left big toe, so Pippen will finish his third year in Memphis with averages of 11.4 points, 4.7 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 1.9 steals across only 10 appearances (six starts). He's under contract for at least one more season before a club option in 2027-28.