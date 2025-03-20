Pippen (wrist) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers.

After missing Monday's loss to the Kings with a wrist injury, Pippen will return to the lineup for the Grizzlies in Portland. The 24-year-old guard has a consistent role with Memphis this season, averaging 9.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.3 steals per game, shooting 47 percent from the floor and 36.9 percent from deep.