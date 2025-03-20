Pippen (wrist) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers.
After missing Monday's loss to the Kings with a wrist injury, Pippen will return to the lineup for the Grizzlies in Portland. The 24-year-old guard has a consistent role with Memphis this season, averaging 9.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.3 steals per game, shooting 47 percent from the floor and 36.9 percent from deep.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Scotty Pippen: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Scotty Pippen: Won't go Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Scotty Pippen: Dealing with wrist injury•
-
Grizzlies' Scotty Pippen: Double-doubles off bench•
-
Grizzlies' Scotty Pippen: Efficient off bench Sunday•
-
Grizzlies' Scotty Pippen: Solid line off bench in loss•