Pippen will start Wednesday's game against the Pistons, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.

With Ja Morant (knee) out again, Pippen will get another crack in the starting lineup. In seven starts this season, Pippen has averaged 14.1 points, 4.6 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 26.1 minutes per game.