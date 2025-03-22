Pippen will be in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Clippers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Pippen will make his 18th start of the season for the Grizzlies with Ja Morant (hamstring) still on the mend. The Vanderbilt product is averaging 13.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.6 steals per game as a starter during the 2024-25 campaign.
