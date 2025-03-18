Pippen (wrist) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Sacramento.
Pippen will miss just his second outing on the season due to left wrist soreness. His next chance to play will come Wednesday against Portland. Luke Kennard will likely see an uptick in playing time due to Pippen being sidelined.
