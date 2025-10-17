Grizzlies' Scotty Pippen: Won't play Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pippen (toe) has been ruled out for Friday's preseason finale with Miami, Michael Wallace of the Grizzlies' official site reports.
Pippen will wind up missing Memphis' final four preseason games due to the toe issue, and for now, he should be considered questionable for Opening Night on October 22. Expect more minutes for Ty Jerome with Pippen on the sidelines.
