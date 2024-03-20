Pippen (leg) will not play against the Warriors on Wednesday.
This will be the third game in a row on the shelf for Pippen, and the Grizzlies continue to rule him out for games a day in advance. He could find himself with some rotation minutes once he's cleared, as the Grizzlies are very shorthanded at the moment.
