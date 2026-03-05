Grizzlies' Scotty Pippen: Won't play Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pippen (toe) is out for Wednesday's game versus Portland.
Pippen will join Ty Jerome (calf) on the inactive list, so Cam Spencer, Javon Small and Walter Clayton figure to handle the point guard duties Wednesday evening. For now, Pippen can be considered questionable for Saturday's game against the Clippers.
