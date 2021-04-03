McDermott recorded two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound during Friday's win over Minnesota.
The Butler product managed his first points over the past three games, as McDermott played in back-to-back outings for the first time since Feb. 19 to Feb. 20. McDermott has totaled eight points and five rebounds across his last three appearances.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Sean McDermott: Rejoins Grizzlies•
-
Grizzlies' Sean McDermott: Pours 23 points in season finale•
-
Grizzlies' Sean McDermott: Another strong performance•
-
Grizzlies' Sean McDermott: Scores 20 points vs. Westchester•
-
Grizzlies' Sean McDermott: Goes for 21 points Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Sean McDermott: Scores 16 points Saturday•