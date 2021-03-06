McDermott notched 17 points (6-16 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, an assist and a steal across 33 minutes in Thursday's loss against Long Island.

McDermott continues to make an impact for the Hustle despite the fact he was added to the roster midway through the season. He has scored 16.8 points per game while shooting 41.6 percent from the field in five appearances.