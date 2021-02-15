McDermott (shoulder) returned from an eight-game absence in Sunday's 124-110 win over the Kings, posting two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds and one block in 15 minutes.

Though the Grizzlies returned Brandon Clarke (calf) and McDermott from multi-game absences, the team was still without four rotation players in Jaren Jackson (knee), Justise Winslow (hip), Desmond Bane (personal) and De'Anthony Melton (shoulder). Due to the lack of available bodies, McDermott was able to claim a spot in the rotation for what marked his first NBA action since Jan. 3. McDermott will likely be the first Memphis wing to lose his spot in the rotation as soon as one of Bane or Melton returns to action.