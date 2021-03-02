McDermott delivered 21 points (8-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block across 30 minutes in Monday's win over Agua Caliente.

McDermott has only played three games for the Hustle during the G League season, but his impact has been undeniable -- he is averaging 15.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. His shooting percentages still need a bit of work, but he's taking enough field-goal attempts to assume he should remain a key cog in the team's offensive scheme in the final days of the regular season.