McDermott signed a contract with the Grizzlies on Monday.

McDermott already has some familiarity with the organization after appearing in 18 games for the Grizzlies during 2020-21 and 17 games for the G League's Memphis Hustle over the last two seasons. The Butler product will likely continue to see most of his action at the G League level for the 2022-23 season unless he gets called up at some point.