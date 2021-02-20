McDermott played 12 minutes off the bench in Friday's 109-95 win over the Pistons, contributing zero points (0-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), a turnover and no other statistics.

Though Memphis returned two rotational wings to action in Desmond Bane (personal) and De'Anthony Melton (shoulder), Dillon Brooks' (thigh) absence allowed McDermott to stick in head coach Taylor Jenkins' second unit for a fourth straight game. After failing to produce during his time on the court, however, McDermott will likely be in danger of losing his spot in the rotation if Brooks is deemed available for Saturday's game against Phoenix.