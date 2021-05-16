site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Grizzlies' Sean McDermott: Out Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
McDermott (foot) has been ruled out Sunday against the Warriors.
McDermott will continue to be unavailable Sunday due to soreness in his left foot.
