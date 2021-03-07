McDermott delivered 23 points (9-17 FG, 5-9 3Pt), four rebounds and an assist across 28 minutes in Saturday's win over Delaware.

McDermott provided a decent scoring punch for the Hustle despite the fact the team didn't reach the playoffs. He played just six times for Memphis in the G League but averaged 17.8 points per game while shooting 43.6 percent from the field.