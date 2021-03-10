McDermott was transferred from the G League to the Grizzlies on Tuesday.
The 24-year-old has been playing with the Memphis Hustle in the G League since Feb. 22, but he'll rejoin the Grizzlies coming out of the break. McDermott averaged 3.9 points in his eight NBA appearances this season.
