site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: grizzlies-sean-mcdermott-ruled-out-saturday | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Grizzlies' Sean McDermott: Ruled out Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
McDermott (shoulder) is inactive Saturday against the Pelicans.
McDermott will be sidelined again Saturday due to a left shoulder bruise. His absence shouldn't impact the Grizzlies' rotation.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
Alex Barutha
• 6 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 5 min read
Alex Rikleen
• 5 min read
Alex Barutha
• 7 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 5 min read
Alex Rikleen
• 4 min read