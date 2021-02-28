McDermott delivered 16 points (6-18 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and four assists across 33 minutes in Saturday's loss against Iowa.

McDermott has played two games for the Hustle thus far and is averaging 13.0 points on 29.4 minutes per game, but those numbers should improve in the coming days -- he's one of the most experienced players in the G League bubble when it comes to NBA service time. The 24-year-old must do a better job shooting the rock, though, as he's made just 34.5 percent of his shots and 21.4 percent of his three-point attempts in his first two G League appearances.