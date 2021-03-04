McDermott notched 20 points (8-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, a steal and a block across 32 minutes in Tuesday's win over Westchester.

McDermott continues to make an impact at the G League level, but that was expected since he's one of the most experienced players in the bubble when it comes to NBA games under his belt. He is averaging 16.8 points per game over his first four appearances with the Hustle.