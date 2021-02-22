The Grizzlies assigned McDermott to the G League's Memphis Hustle on Sunday.

McDermott has been included in the Memphis rotation in each of the team's last five games, averaging 4.8 points and 1.8 rebounds in 16.8 minutes per game while shooting 50 percent from the field. However, with the Grizzlies recently getting Justise Winslow, Desmond Bane, Brandon Clarke and De'Anthony Melton back from multi-game absences, McDermott likely would have struggled to find minutes moving forward. As a result, the Grizzlies will send the two-way player to the G League bubble in Orlando so he can see some regular playing time over the next few weeks.