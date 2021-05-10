McDermott (foot) won't play in Monday's game against the Pelicans.

McDermott will be idle for a third game in a row due to a sore left foot. The severity of his injury isn't clear, so he could have a shot at playing in the Grizzlies' remaining four games this week. Even so, McDermott hasn't been a regular rotation option for head coach Taylor Jenkins when the Grizzlies have had most of their wings available.