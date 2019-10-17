Grizzlies' Shaq Buchanan: Lands deal with Memphis

Buchanan signed with the Grizzlies on Thursday.

Buchanan went undrafted after a strong senior season at Murray State, where he averaged 13.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game. He will likely be waived by the Grizzlies in the coming days, which should lead to him signing with the Memphis Hustle of the G League.

