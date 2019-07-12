Grizzlies' Shaq Buchanan: Posts solid stat line in loss

Buchanan logged 13 points (6-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, an assist, a steal and a blocked shot across 25 minutes during Thursday's 113-87 loss to the Celtics in the Las Vegas Summer League.

The undrafted rookie from Murray State made the most of his Summer League opportunity on Thursday. Buchanan's pedigree was definitely raised by the Racers' inspired play in the NCAA Tournament, so this will be his first shot at proving his mettle at the next level.