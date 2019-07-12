Grizzlies' Shaq Buchanan: Posts solid stat line in loss
Buchanan logged 13 points (6-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, an assist, a steal and a blocked shot across 25 minutes during Thursday's 113-87 loss to the Celtics in the Las Vegas Summer League.
The undrafted rookie from Murray State made the most of his Summer League opportunity on Thursday. Buchanan's pedigree was definitely raised by the Racers' inspired play in the NCAA Tournament, so this will be his first shot at proving his mettle at the next level.
-
Free Agency Fantasy Losers
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who lost Fantasy value heading into...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Winners
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who comes out with more Fantasy value...
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...
-
NBA free agency: The early impact
NBA free agency opens with superstars and role players flying off the shelves. Nick Whalen...
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...
-
Fantasy impact of 2019 class
Is this year's rookie class filled with potential Fantasy difference makers? It might be better...