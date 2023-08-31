The Grizzlies signed Harrison on Thursday.
Harrison will join his seventh team in as many seasons in 2023-24. Last year, he made five appearances for the Trail Blazers and averaged 8.8 points, 6.0 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 2.2 steals in 24.0 minutes. Harrison will likely compete for a depth role in Memphis's backcourt and is unlikely to see significant playing time.
More News
-
Shaquille Harrison: Let go by Lakers•
-
Lakers' Shaquille Harrison: Not listed on injury report•
-
Lakers' Shaquille Harrison: Not expected to play Sunday•
-
Lakers' Shaquille Harrison: Signing with Lakers•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaquille Harrison: Double-doubles off bench•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaquille Harrison: Near double-double off bench•