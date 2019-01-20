Grizzlies' Shelvin Mack: Another well-rounded line in loss
Mack managed 14 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, three rebounds, and one steal in 26 minutes during Saturday's 119-90 loss to the Raptors.
Mack reached double figures in scoring for the sixth straight game and has earned at least 23 minutes (his season average) in four of the last five. He has also handed out 34 assists across the last six games, providing the team with much-needed offense. With Kyle Anderson (ankle) and Dillon Brooks (toe) injured, Mack has been seeing decent minutes along the wing, allowing him to remain a relevant fantasy option despite the fact that Jevon Carter recently replaced him as Mike Conley's primary backup at point guard.
