Grizzlies' Shelvin Mack: Available to play Sunday
Mack (thumb) is available to play in Sunday's game against the Suns.
Mack was listed as probable, so there was never any real concern regarding the thumb injury. He'll continue to play as the backup point guard behind Mike Conley.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Shelvin Mack: Listed as probable•
-
Grizzlies' Shelvin Mack: Drops 19 points off bench•
-
Grizzlies' Shelvin Mack: Sets season highs in points, assists•
-
Grizzlies' Shelvin Mack: Returns to bench Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Shelvin Mack: Plays 22 minutes in starting role•
-
Grizzlies' Shelvin Mack: Starting Saturday•
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times