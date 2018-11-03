Grizzlies' Shelvin Mack: Drops 19 points off bench
Mack scored 19 points (7-11 FG, 4-6 3PT, 1-1 FT) off the bench in Friday's win over Utah.
Mack's minutes have picked up of late, as he topped 30 minutes for the second straight game. His 11 field goal attempts were a season-high, as were the six rebounds and four made threes.
