Grizzlies' Shelvin Mack: Gets start Monday
Mack will start Monday's game against the Warriors.
With usual start Mike Conley inactive due to a hamstring issue, Mack will get a spot-start Monday. He's had an effective year coming off the Grizzlies bench, and is averaging 8.7 points, 3.2 assists and 2.1 rebounds in 24.9 minutes per game, and should see a boost in run for however long Conley will be out.
