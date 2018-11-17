Grizzlies' Shelvin Mack: Has sneaky line once again
Mack had nine points (3-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight assists, two rebounds, and two steals in 27 minutes during Friday's 112-104 victory over Sacramento.
Mack played well off the bench again Friday, continuing his strong start to the season. He is averaging 11.4 points per game so far but his value is primarily coming from his assist and steals numbers. Mack remains available in a lot of leagues and while he certainly doesn't have the highest upside, and could fall off at any time, he is certainly worthy of a roster spot in deeper formats and even as a streaming option in standard leagues.
