Grizzlies' Shelvin Mack: Inks one-year deal with Grizzlies

Mack signed a one-year contract with the Grizzlies on Tuesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The two sides had reportedly been working toward a deal in recent days, and Mack will now officially join what's suddenly a crowded Grizzlies backcourt. Mike Conley is the obvious starter at point guard, but Mack will compete with Andrew Harrison, Kobi Simmons, MarShon Brooks and rookie Jevon Carter for backup minutes. Last season in Orlando, Mack appeared in 69 games, averaging 6.9 points, 3.9 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game, while draining 34.5 percent of his three-point attempts.