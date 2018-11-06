Grizzlies' Shelvin Mack: Listed as probable for Wednesday

Mack is listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets with right groin soreness.

Mack apparently picked up the injury during Sunday's loss to the Suns, though it doesn't sound like the issue will force him to miss any time. Look for him to assume his usual role as Mike Conley's backup Wednesday.

