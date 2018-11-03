Grizzlies' Shelvin Mack: Listed as probable
Mack (thumb) is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Suns.
It's unclear when Mack picked up the injury, but it doesn't sound like it will force him to miss any action. He's topped 30 minutes off the bench in each of the last two games, averaging 16.5 points, 5.5 assists and 4.0 rebounds in those contests.
