Grizzlies' Shelvin Mack: Logs 19 minutes vs. Denver
Mack (finger) finished with six points (2-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt) along with four assists over 19 minutes in Wednesday's matchup against the Nuggets.
As expected, Mack managed to take the court Wednesday after suffering a minor finger injury during Sunday's contest. He's putting up 11.4 points, 3.8 assists and 2.0 rebounds across 25.2 minutes per game so far this year and should continue to serve as the backup point guard behind Mike Conley.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Shelvin Mack: Listed as probable for Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Shelvin Mack: Team-high 21 points Sunday•
-
Grizzlies' Shelvin Mack: Available to play Sunday•
-
Grizzlies' Shelvin Mack: Listed as probable•
-
Grizzlies' Shelvin Mack: Drops 19 points off bench•
-
Grizzlies' Shelvin Mack: Sets season highs in points, assists•
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...