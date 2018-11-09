Grizzlies' Shelvin Mack: Logs 19 minutes vs. Denver

Mack (finger) finished with six points (2-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt) along with four assists over 19 minutes in Wednesday's matchup against the Nuggets.

As expected, Mack managed to take the court Wednesday after suffering a minor finger injury during Sunday's contest. He's putting up 11.4 points, 3.8 assists and 2.0 rebounds across 25.2 minutes per game so far this year and should continue to serve as the backup point guard behind Mike Conley.