Grizzlies' Shelvin Mack: Plays 22 minutes in starting role
Mack totaled eight points (3-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven assists, and one rebound in 22 minutes during Saturday's 109-104 preseason victory over the Pacers.
Mack shifted into the starting lineup with Mike Conley (rest) having the night off. Mack is a seasoned veteran who certainly adds some depth to the young Grizzlies backcourt. Despite his wealth of experience, Mack is likely going to be a non-factor in standard leagues and would only be worth a deeper league look if he can carve out a consistent role, which at this point seems unlikely.
