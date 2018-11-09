Grizzlies' Shelvin Mack: Probable for Saturday
Mack is listed as probable for Saturday's game against the 76ers with right groin soreness.
This is the second straight game that Mack has been listed as probable with the groin injury, but it looks like it is once again just precautionary. Expect Mack to be a full for for Saturday's game off the bench.
