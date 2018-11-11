Grizzlies' Shelvin Mack: Scores 12 points in Saturday's win

Mack managed 12 points (6-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four rebounds, two steals, and one assist in 33 minutes during Saturday's 112-106 overtime win against the 76ers.

Mack had been listed as probable with right groin soreness but was able to give it a go, matching starting forward Kyle Anderson for the fourth-most minutes on the team in this one. Mack is a strong defensive presence who can make things happen off the dribble offensively, the latter of which is a skill that's otherwise somewhat lacking in Memphis. Mack has reached double figures in scoring in five of the last six games and continues to see plenty of minutes alongside starting point guard Mike Conley. As a result, Mack has become a decent low-end option in standard leagues.