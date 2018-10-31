Grizzlies' Shelvin Mack: Sets season highs in points, assists

Mack generated 14 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists, two rebounds and one steal across 30 minutes Tuesday in the Grizzlies' 107-95 win over the Wizards.

The Grizzlies ran three-guard configurations for much of the game to counter the Wizards' small-ball lineups, as Mack and backcourt starters Mike Conley (35 minutes) and Garrett Temple (36) all handled significant workloads. Considering Mack had seen fewer than 25 minutes in each of the last four contests, Tuesday's spike can probably be viewed as an aberration, making it difficult to rely on him delivering another quality outing Friday in Utah. The 28-year-old's fantasy utility is restricted to deeper formats at this time.