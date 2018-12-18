Grizzlies' Shelvin Mack: Solid in spot start

Mack provided eight points (3-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and four assists across 26 minutes in the Grizzlies' 110-93 loss to the Warriors on Monday.

Mack drew the start at point guard with Mike Conley (hamstring) on the shelf, and he generated a serviceable stat line overall. The veteran remains a solid asset off the bench behind Conley when the latter is healthy, and he's currently sporting the second-best scoring average of his career (8.7 points per game) partly on the strength of a career-high 40.7 percent success rate from three-point range.