Grizzlies' Shelvin Mack: Starting Friday
Mack will start Friday's game against the Hornets.
Mike Conley (knee) is out, so Mack will draw the start in the backcourt. In two previous starts this season, Mack has averaged 6.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 27.0 minutes.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Shelvin Mack: Another well-rounded line in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Shelvin Mack: Replaced as backup point guard•
-
Grizzlies' Shelvin Mack: Solid in spot start•
-
Grizzlies' Shelvin Mack: Gets start Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Shelvin Mack: Starting Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Shelvin Mack: Has sneaky line once again•
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...