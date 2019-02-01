Grizzlies' Shelvin Mack: Starting Friday

Mack will start Friday's game against the Hornets.

Mike Conley (knee) is out, so Mack will draw the start in the backcourt. In two previous starts this season, Mack has averaged 6.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 27.0 minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories