Grizzlies' Shelvin Mack: Starting Saturday
Mack will start Saturday against the Rockets, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
With Kyle Anderson (ankle) sidelined, Mack will assume his spot in the starting five. It will be Mack's first start of the year, but when seeing at least 30 minutes, he's averaged 11.0 points, 3.6 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.0 steals.
