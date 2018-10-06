Grizzlies' Shelvin Mack: Starting Saturday
Mack is starting for Saturday's game against Indiana.
Mike Conley is presumably getting the day off for rest. Mack saw 19.8 minutes per game in Orlando last season and averaged 6.9 points, 3.9 assists and 2.4 rebounds.
