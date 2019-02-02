Grizzlies' Shelvin Mack: Strong outing in spot start
Mack finished with 19 points (8-15 FG, 3-3 3Pt) a rebound, nine assists and two steals in 36 minutes Friday against Charlotte.
Mack drew the spot start after Mike Conley (knee) was ruled out of the contest, and he led the Grizzlies in scoring in a 100-92 loss on the road. Mack knocked down three shots from beyond the arc for the first time since Nov. 14. The 28-year-old started February on a high note, although he's likely headed back to the bench when Conley is cleared to return.
