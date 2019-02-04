Grizzlies' Shelvin Mack: Struggles in move to bench

Mack came off the bench and contributed two points (1-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four assists, two rebounds, two steals and one block across 25 minutes Sunday in the Grizzlies' 96-84 win over the Knicks.

Mack turned in a productive spot start Friday in Charlotte (19 points, nine rebounds, two steals in 36 minutes), but he predictably saw his playing time and numbers take a hit Sunday with Mike Conley (knee) back in action. There's a chance Conley gets traded elsewhere ahead of Thursday's deadline, but the Grizzlies could get back another developmental point guard in any deal or appoint rookie Jevon Carter to the top unit over Mack, who is on an expiring deal and doesn't factor into Memphis' long-term plans.