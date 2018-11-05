Grizzlies' Shelvin Mack: Team-high 21 points Sunday
Mack finished with 21 points (7-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-8 FT), four assists, four steals, and one rebound in 27 minutes during Sunday's 102-100 loss to Phoenix.
Mack provided a nice spark off the bench Sunday in a game that Grizzlies aficionados will likely want to forget. The starters were nothing short of terrible in this one which afforded Mack the opportunity to put up some nice numbers. Despite this performance, Mack is still only a deep format kind of guy.
