Grizzlies' Shelvin Mack: Well-rounded line in Wednesday's win
Mack supplied 15 points (5-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, five assists, and one steal in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 116-113 win over the Bucks.
Mack continues to play well in the sixth man role, providing consistently well-rounded production, albeit with modest per-game averages. Mack's versatility has allowed coach J.B. Bickerstaff to rely on more small-ball lineups, in turn helping the team keep up in the points column despite operating at a slow pace.
