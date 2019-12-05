Hill provided two points (1-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt), five assists, three steals and two rebounds in 28 minutes Wednesday against Chicago.

Hill struggled with his shot, failing to make a three for the first time in his past seven games in his return to the bench after a one-game stint in the starting five. He was, on the other hand, able to see 29 minutes, nearly 10 more than he's averaging on the season. It appears as if Hill's solid play this year could be leading to a larger role, though until he's able to provide some statistical consistency, he won't be worth a roster spot in standard formats.